KFC brought out its first perfume this week and surprisingly it doesn't smell like one of its restaurants.

In celebration of the food chain’s new Ultimate BBQ Burger, KFC have bottled its smoky BBQ flavours in a limited-edition perfume.

The fragrance, No 11 Eau de BBQ, is described to feature smoky wood and charcoal notes, creating a barbecue aroma, in a 100ml bottle.

You can certainly smell its smokiness as soon as you take the perfume out of the box, although not in a way I expected.

I had initially thought the fragrance would capture the classic barbecue smell like when you're outside and can smell someone nearby is cooking on the grill.

But actually KFC’s Eau de BBQ has elevated the smoky wood and charcoal notes synonymous with a BBQ and taken them to new heights with a muskier alluring scent.

If it wasn't for the KFC logo at the bottom of the label, I would have assumed it was a high end fragrance.

Its luxury feel is also matched with its sleek packaging featuring a black glass bottle along with a wood style lid which would no doubt fit in well with some of the other popular masculine fragrances on the market right now.

Those eager to smell the new Ultimate BBQ Burger-inspired fragrance for themselves can pre-order a bottle via the KFC online shop.

Priced at just £11, the fragrance’s lasting power really makes it worth it. I sprayed it on my wrist and can still smell it quite strongly a few hours later.