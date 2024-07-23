How to win money off your shopping this summer with new local retailer offer
Local retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all SPAR own-label products this summer with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs.
Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.
Stores taking part in the local area include:
-
SPAR Eat 17 Bishops Stortford
-
SPAR Kings Langley
-
SPAR Abbots Langley
-
SPAR Leverstock Green
-
SPAR Bassingbourn
-
SPAR St Albans
As well as discounts on products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly draw for the chance to win £1,000.
Some of the top SPAR products included in the competition are:
● SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza
● SPAR Margherita Pizza
● SPAR Beef Lasagne
● SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets
● SPAR French Fries
● SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt
● SPAR Chocolate Muffins
● SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream
The offer is available now and runs until the 28th of August 2024.
