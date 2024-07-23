How to win money off your shopping this summer with new local retailer offer

By Rachel RobinsContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Grab discounts with shopping vouchers and free products in-store across Hertfordshire

Local retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all SPAR own-label products this summer with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs.

Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.

Stores taking part in the local area include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
SPAR launches Make Me A ChampionSPAR launches Make Me A Champion
SPAR launches Make Me A Champion

  • SPAR Eat 17 Bishops Stortford

  • SPAR Kings Langley

  • SPAR Abbots Langley

  • SPAR Leverstock Green

  • SPAR Bassingbourn

  • SPAR St Albans

As well as discounts on products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly draw for the chance to win £1,000.

Some of the top SPAR products included in the competition are:

● SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

● SPAR Margherita Pizza

● SPAR Beef Lasagne

● SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets

● SPAR French Fries

● SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt

● SPAR Chocolate Muffins

● SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream

The offer is available now and runs until the 28th of August 2024.

Related topics:Hertfordshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.