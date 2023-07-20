The Northern Lights will be visible across numerous UK locations tonight as a solar storm takes place in the skies. The spectacle may be visible to some stargazers following a “dark eruption” on the surface of the Sun.

This will cause a “cannibal” plasma wave which was launched at the Earth last week. While this can often cause issues when it collides with our planet’s magnetic field, it’s good news for those across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England as they may be able to see the Northern Lights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As there is increased solar activity, the spectacle is likely to be visible further south. Countries including Canada, Iceland, Greenland and Norway are usually the only ones who get to enjoy the light show.

According to forecasts, aurora borealis may be visible in Scotland as well as some northern cities from 9pm tonight until midnight. Sean Elvidge, associate professor of space environment at the University of Birmingham, told MailOnline: “These storms manifest as major disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field, potentially causing various space weather effects.

Most Popular

“On one hand, they can result in radio blackouts, disrupting communication systems on our planet. On the other hand, these storms can produce awe-inspiring displays of natural beauty known as auroras.”

How to see the Northern Lights tonight

The Northern Lights will be visible in parts of the UK tonight

There are multiple things you can do to enhance your chances of catching the Northern Lights. Aurora Borealis is best captured on a clear night with no cloud cover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stargazers will also need to find a dark location to watch the spectacle, ensuring there is no light pollution which can hinder visibility. Solar enthusiasts will also need to look north and be cautious that geomagnetic activity can cause disturbances to satellite navigation, such as GPS.

Tonight’s Met Office weather forecast