Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Two quiz show Mastermind are on the search for contenders to sit in the famous black chair.

Hosted by Clive Myrie, Mastermind is a long-standing BBC quiz show, which sees hopeful contestants answer general knowledge questions as well as on a specialist subject.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mastermind, which is produced by Hat Trick Productions and Hindsight Production, is looking for brand-new contestants to take part in their upcoming series.

Mastermind are looking to cast a diverse range of people, with requirements that applicants are over the age of 18 and a resident of the UK (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man).

How do I apply for Mastermind?

To apply for the upcoming series of Mastermind, prospective quizzers can either fill out an application form here or email [email protected].

Mastermind are currently casting for their upcoming series.

What happens after I submit my application for Mastermind?

After you submit your application, a member of the casting may be in touch to arrange a Zoom audition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the audition (which will last for around 15 to 20 minutes), applicants will participate in a short general knowledge quiz and will be asked to explain why they have chosen their specialist subject.

When do applications close for the upcoming series of Mastermind?