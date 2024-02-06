How many people holiday abroad without travel insurance?

There are currently more than 6.4 million adults waiting for consultant-led treatment - and a further 1.6million waiting for a diagnosis - with many unable to take out insurance policies due to high cost.

Of the 95 per cent who are on, or have been on, a waiting list in the last three years and refuse to miss their holiday, 15 per cent have paid up to £1,000 extra to ensure they’re protected.

Many insurers keep their premiums low by not covering existing medical conditions, meaning patients on waiting lists with potentially serious conditions will need to take out specialist cover.

Those waiting for a condition to be diagnosed will find it particularly difficult to find appropriate travel insurance - and one in four plan to holiday this year without the correct cover.

One in 20 currently waiting to be seen by the NHS have found accessing specialist travel insurance so difficult, or so expensive, they haven’t holidayed abroad because of it.

The poll of 2,034 adults commissioned by Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group found adults with hernias (26 per cent) are the most likely to holiday without the correct cover, followed by those with cancer (24 per cent).

The hardest conditions to find insurance for are heart or blood pressure issues (12 per cent), followed by musculoskeletal issues including arthritis, hip or knee pain, back pain, neck or shoulder pain (11 per cent).

There’s also a marked difference between men and women’s attitudes, with men on NHS waiting lists 52 per cent more likely than women to travel without the correct insurance.

While women are 41 per cent more likely to go on holiday despite not feeling well.

And eight per cent of people on NHS waiting lists have been afraid of needing to pay for healthcare while on holiday.

A spokesperson for Practice Plus Group said: “It’s a story we hear regularly from people who have a health issue they want to be addressed before they go on holiday, but they’re on a waiting list.

“They’re worried about going away when they’re in limbo, potentially needing to seek medical help a long way from home and not knowing how much it might cost.

“We see a spike in enquiries for private surgery at this time of year as people start looking ahead to the summer.”

In April 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority introduced new requirements to help consumers with more serious pre-existing medical conditions (PEMCs) better navigate the travel insurance market.

Firms that sell travel insurance are required to signpost consumers to one of two directories of specialist firms that provide this type of insurance - one of which is the MoneyHelper directory, provided by the Money and Pensions Service.

A spokesperson from the Money and Pensions Service, which provides a directory of specialist firms that offer travel insurance for pre-existing conditions, said: “If you have a pre-existing health condition you must disclose this to your insurer.

“Otherwise, when you come to make a claim, it could be rejected.

“Depending on your circumstances, you may be asked to complete a medical exam. This will allow insurance providers to tailor your travel insurance policy to cover your needs.

“Taking specialist medical travel insurance will give you peace of mind that your medical condition is covered in the event of a claim.

“Our MoneyHelper service provides contact details of companies which specialise in this.”

* CASE STUDY:

This was Graeme Wakerley’s experience, who turned to private healthcare when his GP said his hernia wasn’t severe enough to qualify for surgery.

Graeme, 71, a retired haematologist who worked for many years in the NHS, said: "I gave myself a hernia carrying heavy stones for a conservatory project.

"I went to see my GP who said that I had an inguinal hernia and arranged for a scan to see if it was strangulated.

"This showed that it wasn’t and so because it wasn’t considered dangerous, it meant that I would not be able to get surgery to fix it."

Graeme started worrying about his travel plans because there was a risk the hernia would strangulate on holiday and carry a risk of needing emergency treatment.

A keen traveller, Graeme already had a holiday to Ibiza planned with his son and his family - the first holiday since losing his wife of 50 years.

The annual travel insurance he had through his building society account covered him for his previously booked trip to Ibiza but not a new trip to America.

He said: "There was no way I could travel without declaring it as the costs for emergency surgery in America should the hernia strangulate would be astronomical.

"I was also worried about my health as a strangulated hernia can lead to sepsis quite quickly and I didn’t want to end up seriously ill in another country, even if the costs were covered.

"I was stuck really. What was my choice? I was an otherwise fit 70-year-old wanting to enjoy retirement.

"I decided to pay and it was about £2,600 for surgery.