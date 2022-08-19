Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season one of House of the Dragon is upon us and fans are eager to see how the Game of Thrones prequel will turn out.

The show is being released around three years since Game of Thrones wrapped up its stellar eight season run.

The show’s first season is set to run for 10 episodes, and is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events of Game of Thrones, the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.

A large portion of Game of Thrones’ fans were left disappointed after the 2019 finale, so it’s hoped this show will remove the bad taste left after the last season of Game of Thrones that starred Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams and even featured Ed Sheeran.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about the new show including how to watch and the star-studded cast list.

When does it start?

The first series is set to premiere on Sunday, 21 August on Sky Atlantic at 9pm or Sky Atlantic +1 at 10pm, with the show to be released weekly on the same channel and time until its finale on 23 October.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood.

The series specifically focuses on the House of Targaryen and explores the events that led to the "dance of the Dragons," a civil war and the family’s battle of succession.

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon?

Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower

Paddy Considine - King Viserys Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Rhys Ifans - Otto Highwater

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Milly Alcock - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Young)

Emily Carey - Alicent Hightower (Young)

Ryan Corr - Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong

Jefferson Hall - Lord Jason Lannister

David Horovitch - Grand Maester Mellos

Graham McTavish - Ser Harrold Westerling

Matthew Needham - Larys Strong

Bill Paterson - Lord Lyman Beesbury

Gavin Spokes - Lord Lyonel Strong

Alexis Raben - Talya

Anthony Flanagan - Ser Steffon Darklyn

Kathryn Delaney - Wet Nurse

Alana Ramsey - Lady Lynesse Hightower

Nina Barker-Francis - Jayne

Haqi Ali - Maester Kelvyn

Bijan Daneshmand - High Priest

Rosie Ede - Older Midwife

Tom Gylnn-Carney - Aegon Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen

John Macmillan - Ser Laenor Velaryon

Bethany Antonia - Baela Targaryen

Michael Carter - Jaehaerys Targaryen

Savannah Steyn - Lady Laena Velaryon

Phia Saban - Halaena Targaryen

Harry Collett - Jacaerys Velaryon

David Hounslow - Lord Rickon Stark

Wil Johnson - Ser Vaemond Velaryon

Hannah Flynn - Dancer

Frankie Wilson - Captain Randyll Barret

Phoebe Campbell - Rhaena Targaryen

Tony Woodhead - Ser Lymond Mallister

Theo Nate - Ser Laenor Velaryon (Young)

Afolabi Alli - Dragonkeeper Acolyte

Maddie Evans - Dyana

Anna-Marie Sullivan - Dancer

Martin Portlock - Otto’s Servant

James Berkery - Dancer

Rui M Tomas - Targaryen retainer

Robert McCrea - Kings Guard

How to sign up to Sky

Fans of the show can purchase a NOW TV monthly entertainment package for £9.99 a month, which gives you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and a whole host of other channels.