House of the Dragon Season 2 cast list: Simon Russell Beale and Freddie Fox to join Game of Thrones spin-off
House of the Dragon has announced four additions to the cast list for season 2
Game of Thrones fans will be delighted as spin-off show House of the Dragon has confirmed four additions to the new season’s cast. Among the new stars are Simon Russell Beale and Freddie Fox.
The spin-off show is a prequel to Game of Thrones which follows The Dance of the Dragons. The show depicts the Targaryen civil war that follows the death of King Viserys.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With the series set to run for at least four seasons, fans have no doubt been speculating who could join the cast of season two. The original cast already includes the likes of Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.
The official Twitter account for House of the Dragon wrote on the social media website: “Send a raven. Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of House of the Dragon Season 2.”
https://twitter.com/houseofdragon/status/1650530978308452353?s=46&t=Xi1nwMDkXw-QMbCEUXLY8Q
House of the Dragon season 2 new cast members
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong (son of Otto Hightower, brother to Queen Alicent and uncle to King Aegon, Queen Helaena and Prince Aemond)
- Freddie Fox - Gwayne Hightower (son of Otto Hightower, brother to Queen Alicent and uncle to King Aegon, Queen Helaena and Prince Aemond)
- Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers (healer and resident of Harrenhal)
- Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull (a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign)
House of the Dragon cast returning for season 2
It has already been confirmed that season two will see the return of cast members such as Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. But who else from the original series will make the cut?
- Matt Smith
- Olivia Cooke
- Emma D’Arcy
- Steve Toussaint
- Eve Best
- Fabien Frankel
- Sonoya Mizuno
- Ewan Mitchell
- Tom Glynn-Carney
- Phia Saban
- Matthew Needham
- Harry Collet
- Bethany Antonia
- Phoebe Campbell
- Jefferson Hall
- Rhys Ifans
Advertisement
Advertisement
House of the Dragon season 2 release date
While production has begun on House of the Dragon season two, filming is not expected to start until summer. The next season is likely to arrive in the UK on Sky and NOW some time in 2024. The season one finale aired on Sky and NOW on Monday, October 24.