House of Lords: Chamber left in darkness as lights go out during minister’s speech at the despatch box

The justice minister can be seen using the light of a small lamp to continue his speech after the main lights went out in the Lords chamber - watch below.
By Jessica Martin
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Video shows the moment the House of Lords chamber was left in darkness when the lights went off as peers sat on April 22.

The lights went off, with TV screens also failing, while justice minister Lord Bellamy was speaking at the despatch box. Other sources of lighting allowed business to continue in the Lords during the short power cut. Lord Bellamy kept talking, using a table lamp to read, and responded to a debate on support for parents considering separation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lord Bellamy humorously said: “Ah, I must have said something very controversial.” Before commenting: “I’ve still got a light so yes, thank you.”

Lights go out in the House of Lords.Lights go out in the House of Lords.
Lights go out in the House of Lords.

The House of Lords suspended its sitting after the speech as it waited for the House of Commons latest message on the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill. The bill was sent back to MPs five times before it passed late at night.

Related topics:House of LordsHouse of CommonsMPsImmigration