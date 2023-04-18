News you can trust since 1858
Greta Van Fleet announce 2023 ‘Starcatcher’ tour including UK shows: how to buy tickets & presale details

The Starcatcher tour will see Greta Van Fleet perform at some of the UK’s biggest arenas

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read

Greta Van Fleet has announced it will be embarking on a UK tour later this year. The grammy-award winning rock outfit will have support from Mt. Joy.

The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour and now they’re aiming for world domination as they celebrate their upcoming album, Starcatcher.

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner.

Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

    How to  get tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s UK tour 

    Presale tickets will be available from Thursday April 20 at 10am via the Live Nation website. General on sale tickets are also available from Friday April 21 at 10am via the Live Nation website.

    Greta Van Fleet full UK tour dates

    Greta Van Fleet has announced it will be embarking on a UK tour later this year.Greta Van Fleet has announced it will be embarking on a UK tour later this year.
    November 14: OVO Arena Wembley, London

    November 19: AO Arena, Manchester

    November 20: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

