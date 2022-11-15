After nine weeks of competing the Great British Bake Off has its final three bakers. The contestants have endured 27 gruelling challenges and the pressure has been high in the iconic white tent this series.

The remaining bakers will enter the tent one final time and will be tasked with their final three challenges before one of them is crowned this year’s winner. The contest will once again be decided by the judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith so the contestants will be working hard to impress them.

Bake-off fanatics will know that while each week of challenges is in line with a specific theme, the final is not. The bakers will no doubt surprise viewers and the judges with their innovative creations and delicious classics. However, perfection is still expected and there is no room for soggy bottoms.

So how can you be the first to know this year’s star baker? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off finale will take place on Tuesday November 15 at 8pm.

How to watch Great British Bake Off 2022

The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes. If viewers happen to miss the exciting event you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TVs.

Who are the GBBO finalists for 2022?

The final three contestants have impressed the judges across nine weeks and coincidentally this year they are all from London:

Syabira Yusoff, a 32-year-old cardiovascular research associate.

Sandro Farmhouse, a 30-year-old nanny.

Abdul Rehman Sharif, a 29-year-old electronics engineer.

What is the Bake Off 2022 final theme?

As stated there is no theme for the Bake Off final, and the details of the final three challenges are being kept quietly underwraps and will be revealed when the episode airs. One thing we do know is that the finalists will be asked to put together the perfect picnic for the signature challenge and create a summer classic for the technical.

If previous years are anything to go by, we know that the last ever showstopper challenge of the series will require the bakers to make multiple different bakes. This will showcase as many of the bakers stills as possible to give the most opportunity to impress Paul and Prue.

Who were the contestants in the Great British Bake Off 2022?

