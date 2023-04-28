The UK government announced a stop to all its £301 cost of living payments being sent out last night (April 27). The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) said it had already paid 4.8 million households.

The government also added it had already paid 1.6 million recipients on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It’s been reported eight million struggling families are due to get the money.

The announcement, sent out via social media, read: "The next set of payments will be made on Tuesday, May 2, and we will update again when these have been made. They added that: “If you’ve not received yours, don’t worry - payments will continue to be made up to May 17."

While the government did not offer an explanation for the abrupt stop, it’s likely due to the upcoming bank holiday weekend, which sees banks close on May 1, despite today being a normal working day. The government has not yet made any further comments on the matter.

The DWP assured people that the majority of those eligible should receive the payment before the end of next week ahead of the Coronation bank holiday weekend. The department has also said there is "no particular order" to the payout, following claims that it is based on an A-Z of people’s surnames, National Insurance numbers, or on which benefit they receive.

The payment reference for bank accounts will be DWP COL, as well as the claimant’s National Insurance number. Those who receive just tax credits will need to wait until May 2-9 in order to get their £301 payment, this payment will appear in accounts with HMRC COLS as an identifying code.

Am I eligible for the Cost of Living spring payment?

You may be entitled to up to three Cost of Living payments of £301, £300 and £299 if you receive any of the following benefits or tax credit:

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Benefits payments earlier in April due to the Easter bank holiday (Photo: Adobe)

