Coming up to its 10th year anniversary on our screens, Channel 4’s Gogglebox has provided viewers with a range of loveable and laugh-out-loud characters. Two of those being brother and sister duo Sophie and Pete, who have let slip some intriguing details about their personal lives.

In what might come as a shock to some, participants in the television series are not paid enough money for Gogglebox to be their full-time job. The armchair critics generally also have a ‘proper job’ leaving fans of the show intrigued to know how they earn their keep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which is why when Sophie and Pete revealed just that in a recent episode and during a tell-all interview with Heat, viewers were all ears. There were also some additional takeaways from the chat which have left viewers gobsmacked too.

While they commentated over popular series like Married at First Sight Australia, Fall, and Only Connect, Sophie revealed she is 27-years-old. “I’m glad you said it because I was about to say 25,” Pete joked to her during Friday’s episode of Gogglebox.

Most Popular

Viewers could not believe their ears and eyes when Pete’s age was revealed to the Channel 4 audience as 29. “You’re the big 30 this year, a dirty thirty,” said his sister.

But what is also quite interesting are their day jobs . It has been revealed Pete is a building company boss, while Sophie is a florist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch Gogglebox on Channel 4

Sophie and Pete, from Blackpool, have revealed all - Credit: Channel 4 / Gogglebox