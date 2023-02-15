Glasgow has been named the UK’s most sweary city in a recent survey conducted by digital PR consultants Reboot . The Scottish city was ranked number one in the survey for profane language, outperforming cities such as Liverpool and London.

Reboot analysed over four million comments on Reddit and examined the UK’s most populated cities’ subreddits to find that Glaswegians were the most guilty of breaking out the profanities online, with over 15% of comments including a swear word.

According to the study , the result equates to over 139,000 comments with over 18,000 users analysed on the platform. Glasgow’s favourite swear word is ‘f**k’, with the word being used almost 35% of the time, followed swiftly by ‘s**t’ (24.6%) and ‘c**t’, at just shy of 12%.

Meanwhile, Liverpool ranks in second place, 8.72% of 50,000 comments analysed included swear words, making them 6.5% lower than Glasgow. The favoured word by scousers is ‘s**t’ with 31.2% of all profanity related comments containing the word. ‘F**k’ then reappears at 28.1%, with ‘c**t’ again, in third (4.2%).

Taking the third spot is London, with 8.61% of online comments being swear related based on 23,073 comments out of 268,117 on the city’s subreddit. The UK’s capital has over 100,000 less comments that involve profanity than Glasgow.

Londoners, much like Glasweigans, prefer to use ‘f**k’ as their favourite curse word (29.9%), ‘s**t’ comes in close behind with a usage of 27.9% and again, ‘c**t’ is in third (5.23%). Below is a full list of ‘potty-mouthed’ cities and how they are ranked.

Top 10 most sweary cities in the UK

Glasgow 15.18% Liverpool 8.7% London 8.61% Edinburgh 8.49% Belfast 8.33% Bradford 7.66% Bristol 7.52% Leicester 7.5% Newcastle upon Tyne 7.07% Manchester 7.01%