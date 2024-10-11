Free Wills Month: Expert shares A-Z on all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AN easy A-Z guide explaining the terms that relatives will come across when handling a loved one’s estate has been issued by an expert to help demystify the process.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal process of probate can appear to be daunting and new research has shown that there has been a 65% rise in the number of cases that have taken over a year to be granted.

The data, from the ministry of Justice, also shows that there has been a 112% increase in cases between 2020 and 2023 in cases that take over six months to approve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People should get a grant of probate within 16 weeks of submitting an application, according to the Government.

Steve Bish

One of the UK’s leading experts on the subject, Steve Bish, said: “The process of probate can seem daunting but an explanation of the terminology involved may help to avoid errors that can delay the whole process.”

Wills and estates expert Steve, the founder of S Bish Estate Planning, based in Hertfordshire, added: “Dealing with someone’s estate after their death can involve a number of different probate terms.

“We have put together a glossary of these to highlight some of the most commonly used words and phrases to help explain the probate and administration process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, Steve explains the terms that relatives will encounter when embarking on the process of probate:

Administrator – deals with the winding up of the estate of someone who died without leaving a Will. This is generally a beneficiary of the estate.

Assets – all items owned by the deceased, to include money, property, investments and valuables.

Beneficiary – someone who will inherit from the deceased’s estate.

Bequest – a gift left to someone in a Will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chattel – personal property, other than money, securities or business assets.

Codicil – a legal document that can be added to a Will, altering or adding to its provisions. Still seen but not so common these days as most practitioners will advise the drafting of a new Will.

Estate – All of the assets left by the deceased. The estate could include property, bank accounts, investments, valuable items, vehicles, pets and other personal possessions.

Estate administration – finalisation or winding up of the deceased’s affairs. It is carried out by the administrators or executors and involves obtaining a Grant of Probate or Grant of Letters of Administration where necessary, paying all debts and other liabilities, calculating and paying Inheritance Tax, valuing the estate, collecting in the assets, selling property, preparing detailed estate accounts and distributing the estate to the beneficiaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estate accounts – the detailed accounts covering all financial transactions since the date of death. These are prepared by the administrator or executor or their legal representative and will include payment of debts and sale of assets.

Excepted estate – An estate where Inheritance Tax is not payable, for example, because of exemptions or because it falls below the Inheritance Tax threshold.

Executor – deals with the administration of the deceased’s estate. An executor is appointed by the deceased in their Will.

Grant of Letters of Administration – the legal document issued by the Probate Registry giving an administrator legal authority to administer the deceased’s estate. This is the document needed where the deceased did not leave a Will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant of Probate – the legal document issued by the Probate Registry giving an executor legal authority to administer the deceased’s estate. This is the document that the executor will need to apply for where the deceased left a Will. A Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration is not needed in the case of a small estate, usually defined as less than £30,000.

Inheritance Tax – tax payable on the value of an estate when this is above a set level. It is the responsibility of the administrator or executor to calculate and pay Inheritance Tax.

Intestacy – where the deceased died without leaving a Will.

Legacy – another word for bequest, this is a gift left to someone in a Will.

Personal representative – the estate administrator or executor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power reserved – where someone who is named as an executor decides not to take up the role, but reserves their right to do so at a later stage.

Probate – this is often used to refer to the whole estate administration process as well as to the Grant of Probate itself.

Probate Registry – this is the court service that the administrator or executor will need to send their application for a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration to. The Probate Registry will consider the application and if everything is in order, issue a Grant within a few weeks.

Residuary Estate/Residue – the part of the estate that is left after all debts and liabilities have been discharged and all specific gifts have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rules of Intestacy – when someone dies without a Will, their estate is distributed to beneficiaries in the order listed in the Rules of Intestacy. These rules set out those who are entitled to inherit in a set order of preference, starting with the deceased’s spouse and children.

Testator/testatrix – the person who made the Will.