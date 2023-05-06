News you can trust since 1858
London Tube smoke: Watch terrified passengers escape in Clapham Common fire alert

Footage has emerged of terrified passengers smashing windows in a bid to escape as a train carriage at Clapham Common filled with smoke

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 5th May 2023, 19:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:48 BST

Footage of passengers escaping a London Underground train after a fire broke out yesterday (May 5) has emerged on social media. The incident took place at Clapham Common station when smoke was seen to fill up the tube’s carriage during the Friday rush hour.

Now video footage has emerged of passengers onboard smashing windows to flee the smoke-filled train during rush hour. Passengers also attempted to draw attention by knocking on the doors while screams could be heard as passengers outside the train helped break the windows to release trapped train users.

Posting the footage of the incident on Twitter, eyewitness Kyra Chan said: “Strong smell of smoke and burning on the Northern Line, passenger alarm gets pulled and train stops at Clapham Common but doors won’t open despite repeated shouting and banging to attract attention. Passengers panicking. Finally the lights go out and one door opens.”

She added: “Get out and multiple carriages have smashed windows and doors to get out/air. Not sure what happened but I’m not filled with confidence if there had been an immediate risk…”

    Another said: “Stuck on the train at Clapham Common and carriages filling with smoke, doors won’t open if it wasn’t for workmen on the platform we wouldn’t have got out!

    @TfL you should be ashamed! The response from the station staff was horrific!”

    Transport for London has confirmed that the incident was caused by a fire. A statement on the TfL website reads: “Northern Line: Severe delays due to an earlier fire alert at Clapham Common tickets are being accepted on London Trams, Southeastern, Thameslink and Buses via any reasonable route.”

