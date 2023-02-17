Lilt, the UK’s favourite summer fizzy drink, is now being offered on eBay by sellers at a highly inflated price - for as much as £100 per bottle - after an announcement this week saying the beverage would be scrapped and rebranded.

Earlier this week, the Coca-Cola Company announced it would scrap and rebrand the “totally tropical taste” drink after 50 years from February 14, disappointing its fan base. It will now be known as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.

Despite their assurance the drink’s taste and ingredients would remain the same, fans have flocked to online marketplaces to get their hands on the drinks that the sellers have now branded “very rare” and “discontinued”.

One eBay seller appears to have taken advantage of the fans’ plight, selling a ‘brand new’ 500ml bottle for £100 . Pictures on the e-commerce website show the bottle is unopened, and there are eight more bottles in stock.

The listing reads: “The legendary drink has stopped production. The last bottles before it disappears forever get your last taste of that lovely lilt before it becomes a distant memory of the past.

“A delightful and refreshing taste brought to you by the lilt man for over 50 years , the pineapple and grapefruit combination to give you that vibrancy and hint of Caribbean flavours.

“Absolute travesty this will be a Fanta line now never forget LILT and enjoy it one last time before it becomes history....Just like opal fruits and marathon bars they change these iconic items. You will receive 1 X 500ml of lilt as seen.”

Another seller has also put up a can of Lilt drink for £10 each , describing it as “rare” and “discontinued.” Since the announcement, passionate Lilt fans have started selling the drinks on both Amazon and eBay at a much higher price. Despite the hype, Lilt drinks are still available at market price. On Amazon Fresh, a 2-litre bottle of Lilt drink only costs £1 .

Lilt was launched all the way back in 1975 and quickly rose to become a household name. One famous television ad in the late 1980s featured the "Lilt Man", a parody of a milkman, delivering Lilt in a "Lilt float" on a Caribbean beach.

