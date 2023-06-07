A family has paid tribute to a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in the sea over the weekend. Freya Carley, was described as a ‘beautiful daughter’ just days after she was pulled from the sea in North Yorkshire on Sunday, June 4.

Emergency services, including lifeboats and air ambulance rushed to an area off Saltburn beach following reports of a body in the water at around 2pm. And now, Cleveland Police have confirmed the person pulled from the sea was Freya.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "We can now confirm that the 16-year-old girl whose body was sadly recovered from the sea at Saltburn on Sunday afternoon is Freya Cayley. Specially trained officers have been appointed to support Freya’s family and all our thoughts remain with them."

In a tribute, the teenager’s family said: "We are truly devastated to announce the passing of our beautiful daughter Freya ‘Boo’. It is not possible to describe the pain and loss that we as a family feel. We take so much comfort in knowing how loved Freya was by so many.

“We will never overcome the loss of our treasured child but we will strive to carry her memory forward and celebrate Freya as life continues for us. We love and miss you Boo but we know you are always with us in our hearts, we will never truly lose you xxxx"