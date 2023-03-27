Expert chiropractor reveals the five everyday mistakes people make which causes back problems

Dr Juliette Hobson believes many are not doing enough to reduce the pressure and stress of the day job, and over time, the build-up of tension can cause pain in the back.

Another error Brits are making on a day-to-day basis is not having a water bottle to hand at all times – because keeping hydrated ensures joints lubricated which reduces aches in the back.

The doctor notes her clients with back pain often don’t eat enough foods which are rich in protein, which are important as they stimulate growth and repair within the body.

And also, when it comes to diets, too many sweet treats can cause issues around the back, as sugary snacks lead to inflammation and leave out nutrients which build strength in this area.

Dr Hobson’s final warning is that people make the simple mistake of not walking around enough, suggesting everyone should set reminders on their phones to do so – especially office workers.

She explained: “People may not know but our physical health and mental health are extremely connected – if the mind is stressed then this signals to the body that it’s in danger.

“The body reacts to stress by switching off the short muscles around the vertebrae, effectively letting these stabilising muscles go to sleep which makes them vulnerable to going out of alignment, causing spinal pain.

“This may cause the person further stress – meaning an ongoing cycle of pain and stress.

“It may sound obvious but getting up and moving around for 10 minutes, every 45 minutes really can make all the difference.

“Walking around is a great way to get muscles engaged again after sitting still when certain muscles haven’t been used in a while."

Dr Hobson has teamed up with Equals Money as part of its Pain Free Payments campaign, which aims to raise awareness about workplace stress causing physical discomforts.

The payment solution business also commissioned research of 1,500 office workers which found 88 per cent suffer from some form of physical pain – including back, neck or joint pain – while at work.

And of these, 82 per cent believe the stress levels at work is contributing to physical discomfort they have.

As a result, 36 per cent claim the pain distracts them from their job, and a quarter said it prevents them from enjoying activities outside of work.

When it comes to managing pain, 31 per cent are actively taking painkillers and 47 per cent use a chiropractor.

However, 49 per cent are not offered a chiropractor as part of a workplace benefit scheme.

It also emerged 90 per cent with an office job have experienced stress at work.

An overwhelming workload (56 per cent), a lack of communication (31 per cent), and bad management (28 per cent) are among the leading causes of workplace stress.

While nearly a third (32 per cent) put it down to managing daily financial tasks – like filing expenses, invoicing clients, receiving and paying invoices.

Three quarters said workplace stress has made them want to look for a new job, with 29 per cent actively looking.

While 60 per cent have been forced to take time away from the workplace due to stress.

Ian Strafford-Taylor, chief executive officer of Equals Money, said, “The research clearly shows that UK workers are under a significant amount of stress – from overloaded work schedules to the day-to-day worries.

“This stress is causing staff to take leave and even search for different jobs, which creates efficiency and profitability issues for businesses.

