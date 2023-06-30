Belly Conklin is heading back to Cousins for another emotional summer adventure when Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for its highly anticipated second season in July. And new Taylor Swift music is coming with it.

There are few TV shows that have become synonymous with a specific musical artist, but the crossover between The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift has kept fans fed for two summers now, and baby, we want them all. Everything from moments between Belly and her best friend Taylor to heroic dances with first loves included some of Swift’s most famous songs. Now, everytime we hear them we’re transported back to Cousins, and season two is set to bring more songs into the Cousin’s realm.

Fans knew more Taylor Swift music would be on the cards for season two of the show, particularly after the teaser trailer featured a stunning version of ‘august’ from the singer’s surprise 2020 album ‘folklore’. Swift is set to drop her next rerelease on July 7, just one week before the second season drops so naturally fans wondered whether the Mastermind would share any exclusive clips in upcoming trailers.

Taylor Nation tweeted: “SO ready!!!” alongside a purple heart in response to the teaser trailer announcement. Eagle eyed swifties knew All Too Well the purple is associated with her upcoming rerelease, not to mention the three exclamation points (Speak Now was her third album), all but confirming we’d get some Taylor’s Version songs along with the new series. Now, the official trailer features an exclusive first listen to Back To December (Taylor’s Version) from her upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

So, what Taylor Swift songs were in season one and what more can we expect? Here’s everything you need to know including when season two will premier.

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season one

Episode 1 - Belly and Taylor talk about summer wishes - “Cruel Summer”

Episode 1 - Belly has heart eyes for Conrad - “Lover”

Episode 4 - Belly and Conrad almost kiss - “False God”

Episode 7 - Conrad sweeps Belly off of her feet - “The Way I Loved You”

Episode 7 - Belly and Conrad finally get their big kiss - “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty is scheduled to drop on July 14 when we will get not one, but three episodes. The episodes from then on will be released weekly in the following order:

July 14 - Love Lost, Love Scene, Love Sick

July 21 - Love Game

July 28 - Love Fool

August 4 - Love Fest

August 11 - Love Affair

August 18 - Love Triangle

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two

Prime Video has released the first full series of The Summer I Turned Pretty so if you want to catch up you can right now. The second season arrives next month also airing on Prime Video .

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.