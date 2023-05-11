Eurovision 2023 is officially taking place in Liverpool, with just the second Semi Final and the Grand Final to go. As the UK hosts the biggest European song contest, many celebrities have professed their love for the competition – including The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey.

In a hilarious new video on social media, actor Bella is interviewed by BBC Eurovision themselves. To the delight of fans, she explains why America isn’t involved in the song contest, why Adele hasn’t represented the UK, and sings a Jedward song.

The star, who is known for her role as Ellie in The Last Of Us, wrote in a caption on Instagram: “Eurovision is one of the greatest things to ever exist. Jedward a close second. So when Jedward performed at Eurovision TWICE I lost my tiny mind. Anyway. Enjoy this. Also I saw Jedward live on the actual day of my 10th birthday, just saying.”

In the video, Bella attempts to explain the reason behind Eurovision and debunk some common misconceptions. One of the questions put to Bella asked why the UK hasn’t entered Adele for Eurovision 2023.

The actress said jokingly: “Firstly, I think Adele is probably busy. Secondly, I think it would be a harsh reminder to the juries of why their last relationship ended.”

Bella was also asked why America wasn’t a part of the European song contest. Bella joked: “If America were in Eurovision, they’d enter Beyonce or something, and then we’d all just have to go home.”

When is the second Eurovision Semi Final?