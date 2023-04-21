The BBC has announced that the remaining tickets for Eurovision 2023 will be released soon. Tickets for the nine live shows that will take place in Liverpool will go on sale on Monday, April 24.

If you missed out on Eurovision 2023 tickets, you’re in luck as the last remaining tickets will go on sale on Monday. The news comes as Liverpool will host the song contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpudlians and tourists to the city will be able to enjoy a host of free events in the case that tickets for the live shows aren’t secured. Events will also take place across the UK, giving people plenty of opportunities to enjoy the contest.

Liverpool will also see the Euro Festival take over the city for a spectacular two-week cultural experience, which will start from May 1. Eurovision Village will host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days in a “true celebration of music and unity”

Most Popular

What time will Eurovision tickets go on sale?

Eurovision fans will no doubt be marking the date of Monday, April 24 in the calendar in an attempt to get their hands on tickets. You will be able to buy them from 12pm on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How can I get Eurovision 2023 tickets?

You will be able to get tickets on Ticketmaster UK, regardless of what country you are booking from. You will only be able to purchase tickets for one show at a time.

How much are Eurovision 2023 tickets?

After Liverpool’s hotel rooms spiked in prices following the announcement that the UK city would be hosting the competition, you will probably be wondering how much tickets cost. Last-minute tickets will range in price from £30 to £380 depending on the show and seat, which is in line with previous Eurovision Song Contests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool Eurovision events - full list of live shows

Liverpool will be the host city for Eurovision 2023 from the first evening preview on Monday, May 8 until the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13 The shows available are:

Semi Final 1

Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Semi Final 2

Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm

Grand Final