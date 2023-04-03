Easter 2023 benefit payment dates: When Universal Credit, PIP and more will be paid over the bank holiday
Easter is fast approaching and while many will welcome the bank holiday break, it can affect benefit payment dates - so be sure to check if you’re affected.
A number of bank holidays are coming up and while many will no doubt welcome the break, it means payment dates for those on means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit will change. There are a total of six bank holidays coming up in April and May, which will have an impact on when Universal Credit, child benefits, PIP and more are paid.
The cost of living crisis isn’t going to end anytime soon and many rely on these important payments. It’s a good idea to keep track of bank holidays and when your benefits will be paid as a result.
This year, Easter falls on April 7 (Good Friday), April 9 (Easter Sunday) and April 10 (Easter Monday). The Easter holidays will run between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 14.
Anyone expecting their benefit payments on one of these Easter bank holidays should receive them on Thursday, April 6, according to the Government website. Benefits are usually paid straight into peoples’ nominated bank accounts.
If your payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday, people would usually be paid the working day before, although this can vary. Here is a list of bank holidays in the UK along with estimated payment dates.
UK bank holidays
- Friday, April 7 - Good Friday
- Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday
- Monday, May 1 - Early May Bank Holiday
- Monday, May 8 - Bank Holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
- Monday, May 29 - Spring Bank Holiday
- Monday, August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday
- Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day
- Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day
Estimated benefit payment dates
- Easter Bank Holiday payments - will be made on April 6 if you are expecting your payment on April 7 or 10.
- Early May Bank Holiday payments - will be made on April 28, instead of May 1.
- Payments expected on May 8 ( day of King Charles III’s coronation) - will be paid out on May 5.
- Spring Bank Holiday payments - will be made on May 26, instead of May 29.
- Summer Bank Holiday payments - will be made on August 25, instead of August 28.
- Payments expected on December 25, 26 and 27 this year will instead be paid out on December 22 in time for Christmas.