Donald Trump has been formally arrested after he arrived at a New York courthouse to face charges relating to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels today (April 4). Trump, who was the Republicans’ first choice for the White House in 2024, is the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The 76-year-old was arrested after surrendering to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is also located in Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. The former president was seen pumping his fist as he left his home in Trump Tower with a team of attorneys before being escorted to the courthouse in a motorcade.

Reports suggest Trump, who was wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, will face 34 felony charges. They are believed to relate to falsified business records.

According to the Independent , Trump will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell and he will not have his mugshot taken. He is now due to be fingerprinted and processed.

On his social media platform, Truth Social , Trump wrote: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Trump is being investigated over an alleged $130,000 (£104,000) hush money payment given to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. It was allegedly made to prevent Ms Daniels from discussing a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump at a hotel in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Trump reportedly entered the court buildings via a more discreet side entrance (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Ms Daniels. He has also denied any wrongdoing and is due to plead not guilty at the hearing.