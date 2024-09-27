Dominos launch Slice Security safes to keep students leftover pizza safe from hungry housemates | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Domino’s has created a lockable box to keep leftover pizza safe, as university students enjoy fresher’s week.

The pizza chain is giving away the limited-edition safes, which fit perfectly in a fridge and keep pizza secure, away from prying eyes and hungry mouths.

The boxes are available to students or anyone else at risk of fridge thefts through theirwebsite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Howe from Domino’s said: “There’s nothing worse than thinking you’ve got some tasty leftovers ready for the next day – only to be left fuming when someone has pinched them.

“For most people students, that’s an all-too-common reality.

“To make sure you don’t become a victim to the same misfortune, we wanted to create the Slice Security safe which fits in fridges and keeps precious leftover pizza safe from greedy housemates.”

It comes as research of 400 of university students who've lived in student accommodation in last 10 years found 65 per cent have had food stolen during their time at uni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research of 400 university students who've lived in student accommodation in the last 10 years found over half have had food stolen during their time at uni | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Protect your food from thieving housemates

Milk (45 per cent) and bread (33 per cent) are the most swiped items, followed by leftover pizza (18 per cent).

And in a bid to stop their goods being stolen, 60 per cent have written their name on items.

It also emerged 46 per cent have caught others in the act of stealing their grub.

While 52 per cent said food theft is one of the biggest causes of arguments as student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also found living with friends (39 per cent) and having your own space (35 per cent) are the best things about living in student accommodation.

Living in messy conditions (48 per cent), having loud roommates (43 per cent), and having food stolen (36 per cent) are the biggest worries.

Those polled also had their say on their favourite takeaway in the research carried out through OnePoll - and pizza (46 per cent) came top.

Motivations for ordering a food delivery include great taste (45 per cent), not having to wash up (40 per cent), and having leftovers for the following day (30 per cent).