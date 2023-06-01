Disney Dreamlight Valley has shared their plans for the game for Summer 2023 and what could be added later in the year. The games developers, Gameloft Montreal, revealed the game will get three updates over the next few months including one in “early June”, a summer update and an additional update in September 2023.

The roadmap has given fans a teaser of what they can expect to be coming to the popular game over the next couple of months. The announcement has revealed that fans can expect a host of new characters coming to the game, as well as the theme’s for the next two star paths.

A blog post on the games website told fans: “Today, we’re excited to share an updated roadmap of the content you can expect to arrive in the Valley over the next couple of months. Picking up after the release of The Remembering update in early June, we have two more updates to give you a sneak peek at, as well as your first hints at what the next chapter of Disney Dreamlight Valley will hold,”

Here’s everything to expect in Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2023:

What has been announced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap

June

An update will come to Disney Dreamlight Valley in “early June” with an official date yet to be announced. A new Star Path will come to the game to celebrate D100 and The Wonder of Pixar will bring new stamps being added to the game.

In the June update fans will be able to discover the secret behind The Forgetting as well exploring the new content coming to the game. The Touch of Magic furniture series will be added to the game, including new mannequins and more that is yet to be revealed.

Summer Update

Developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley have announced a Summer Update will be added to the game. It will have the same Star Path as the June update which could suggest that the game will be updated towards the end of July or start of August.

Disney Dreamlight Valley have announced their Summer 2023 roadmap for the game

Princess Vanellope Von Schweetz from Wreck It Ralph will be added to the game, suggesting more Wreck it Ralph content could be expected in the future. A new feature will also be added to the game and so will an opportunity to win in-game prizes.

September

An update will come to Disney Dreamlight Valley in September, with an official date yet to be announced. A new Star Path will be introduced, which has been teased with ‘Darkness returns to the valley” and a picture of a pumpkin and bats, suggesting the new Star Path will be focused towards a Halloween theme.

A new realm will open to players which will allow new characters to join the game. The photo for this update shows Belle from Beauty and the Beast with a realm door showing the iconic rose.

Late 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed that the following updates will come to the game before the end of the year: