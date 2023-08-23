Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

David Jacobs, the producer and writer behind hit American soap opera Dallas, has died aged 84 following a battle with Alzheimers. Aaron, Jacobs’ son, told The Hollywood Reporter that his dad died Sunday.

The 84-year-old is credited with ‘changing television’ and also created Knots Landing. He had battled Alzheimers over the years but recently died on Sunday (August 20), of complications from a series of infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Deadline, Jacobs’ son said: “He had Alzheimer’s for many years, and recently he had recurring infections that led to his death.” David celebrated his 84th birthday just eight days before he died.

Dallas first aired in 1978, and aired on CBS from April 2, 1978, to May 3, 1991. The series revolves around an affluent and feuding Texas family, the Ewings, who own the independent oil company Ewing Oil and the cattle-ranching land of Southfork.

The show produced a staggering 357 episodes, making it one of the longest lasting full-hour prime time dramas in American TV history behind the likes of Gunsmoke, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order and more.