Costa Coffee is introducing a selection of new delicious savoury and sweet treats to its menu this spring. The new menu consists of both hot and cold lunch options as well as classic Easter treats like hot cross buns and a mini-egg cookie.

Swap up your usual sandwich for the new New York deli bagel made with succulent beef pastrami, gherkins and Emmental cheese and finished with a mustard béchamel and enclosed in a bagel bun. Or try the new mushroom and mascarpone focaccia featuring British pulled ham hock and roasted mushrooms, with a creamy mascarpone, béchamel and cheddar cheese sauce enclosed in a sea salt topped focaccia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Or why not pair your favourite Costa Coffee with the new chocolate orange cake. This delicious cake features chocolate and orange flavour sponge filled with chocolate and orange frosting and topped with a chocolate ganache and multi coloured sprinkles.

Not forgetting the new chocolate muffin made with KitKat® Bunny hopping onto the menu this spring.

Most Popular

Naomi Matthews, commercial strategy & food innovation director at Costa Coffee said: “With spring on the horizon and longer days ahead of us, there is no better time to launch our new spring menu, with a wide range of delicious sweet and savoury products available.

“Whether you are meeting up with friends and family, grabbing lunch-on-the-go or taking a moment to yourself in the afternoon, we have the perfect food pairing to enjoy with your favourite Costa coffee – making each and every moment a little better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Costa’s new spring menu will be available from March 2.

Costa coffee has released its new spring menu for Easter

Costa Coffee - new spring menu items