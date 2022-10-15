While the festive season seems to start earlier and earlier every year, there are at least some good things to come from it, like enjoying treats from Costa Coffee’s Christmas menu a little sooner.

The cafe chain is stepping into Christmas and revealing new limited-edition festive food and drinks as fan favourites make a triumphant return, accompanied by some new festive surprises. Customers can not only expect yuletide treats at Costa Coffee stores but can also pick up a festive fancy or two at Costa Express self-serve machines too.

Costa’s food and beverage commercial director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee, Naomi Matthews, said: “Christmas has always been such a magical time of year at Costa Coffee, and we’re delighted to yet again be able to partner with some well-renowned brands to launch another spectacular beverage and food range, complete with both new items and returning favourites. We hope that you take some time out this festive season to visit your local store and treat your’elf - you’ve earned it.”

Costa Coffee Christmas menu

Costa Christmas menu: The Santa Gingerbread Biscuit and Christmas Tree Shortcake biscuit with a Gingerbread & Cream Latte

Whether you’re looking to spice up your latte, fancy an all the trimmings toastie or need your cakes to offer a kick - Costa has you covered. Here’s the full list of food and drinks they will be offering from November 3, throughout the lead up to Christmas.

Costa Coffee Toblerone inspired latte and hot chocolate

Costa’s new Latte and Hot Chocolate flavours are served with a Toblerone tiny bar

For the first time, Costa Coffee is showcasing two brand new stars as part of its festive drinks menu both inspired by Christmas choc of choice - the Toblerone. The classic latte has been given a festive makeover thanks to the addition of indulgent chocolate and honey-flavour sauce, topped with a light dairy swirl and a festive twinkle topper and for that extra bit of seasonal magic, it also comes with a wrapped Toblerone tiny bar to enjoy on the side.

Fan-favourite hot chocolate has also received an exclusive twist, with sweet hot chocolate powder blended with the bespoke chocolate and honey-flavour sauce also finished with a swirl, festive twinkle topper, and Toblerone tiny bar.

And fans of Costa Coffee’s Gingerbread & Cream Latte and Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate rejoice as these delicious favourites return to the Christmas line-up.

Costa Coffee Christmas muffins, cakes and sweet treats

Costa Coffee’s Loaded Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake and Reindeer Muffin

If you believe there’s no such thing as too much Toblerone, your cup runneth over as you can team one of these drinks with a luxury chocolate muffin, packed with milk chocolate chunks and chopped almonds, filled with a velvety chocolate sauce, topped with chocolate icing and finished with a tiny bar of the triangular treat.

Alternatively, choose an old favourite with the return of Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin, filled with chocolate orange sauce and topped with icing and a segment of the iconic citrus flavoured chocolate.

Chocoholics might also be tempted by the new Loaded Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake, White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice, or new Crispy Festive Wreath?

If something fruitier is preferred, then the new Raspberry Trifle Loaf Cake should be a go-to. The sherry-flavoured sponge with raspberries is topped with custard-flavoured frosting, white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries. And for Rudolph fans, there’s the adorable Reindeer Muffin - vanilla filled with raspberry sauce, topped with icing, and decorated with milk chocolate antlers and a red-coloured chocolate nose.

For a smaller sweet snack, Costa introduces a new Christmas Tree Shortcake biscuit and Santa Gingerbread Biscuit. And fear not, Costa Coffee’s Mince Pie and Gluten-Free Vegan Mince Tart are back too!

Costa Coffee Christmas toasties and Paninis

Costa Coffee’s Brie & Cranberry Toastie, Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese and Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie

A range of delicious new toasties and paninis will include the vegetarian Brie & Cranberry Toastie, Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese and Vegan P’gs & Blankets Panini. And back by popular demand is Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie, Pigs & Blankets Panini, Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini, and the Turkey Feast Sandwich.

As part of Costa’s collaboration with M&S Food, customers can also start the Christmas countdown with the original Turkey Feast, plus a whole host of other festive M&S lunchtime options.

The classic Turkey Feast is packed with succulent British turkey breast, pork, sage and onion stuffing, onion mayonnaise and cranberry chutney and with smoked British bacon on malted brown bread. What’s more, the vegan Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast Sandwich is also sure to be a festive fave, made from roasted wheat and pea protein, vegan dressing with bacon flavour, cranberry chutney, spinach and fried onions, also on malted brown bread. Plus, a new addition this year is the Turkey Ham Hock Toastie, featuring British turkey breast with herb gravy, ham hock, pork, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry chutney and Emmental cheese on sourdough bread.

If you’d like a side of crisps with your sarnie, then look no further than the returning Burts Chips limited-edition Maple Pigs in Blankets Potato Chips. Hand-cooked in Devon, they feature the ultimate flavour combination of smokey sausage and bacon with a hint of maple glaze sweetness.

Christmas on the go with Costa Express

Costa Express has a range of new self-serve drinks including the new Latte or Hot Chocolate inspired by Toblerone.

Spreading even more festive cheer, Costa Express has a range of new self-serve drinks that are perfect to enjoy on a crisp wintery walk. Available from over 12,000 Costa Express machines nationwide, why not try the new Latte or Hot Chocolate inspired by Toblerone.

Plus, exclusively at Shell sites nationwide, you can get your hands on the returning Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate flavoured with bespoke orange flavour syrup inspired by Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

