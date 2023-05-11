Thousands of households have just weeks left to claim up to £200 free cash to help towards their energy bills. The boost comes from the government’s Alternative Fuels Payment (AFP) scheme, which aims to support the two million people across the UK who live off grid.

People living off grid don’t use mains gas and instead use alternative sources such as heating oil, biomass and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Although many will have received the payment automatically in February, the support was extended in April to allow more people to claim the cash.

People who have received the payment already should have had the cash into their account if paying by direct debit, and those paying by standard credit should have had £200 added to their energy account. But those who didn’t receive the payment need to apply before May 31.

The amount will be £200 for anyone who receives it.

Who is eligible for the £200 Alternative Fuels Payment?

Eligible people for the Alternative Fuels Payment include people:

in a residential park home

on a boat on a permanent residential mooring

on a permanent Gypsy and Traveller site

in social or private rented accommodation which has a business energy connection or a communal electricity supply

off the mains electricity or gas grid

part of a business property (such as a farm or a flat above a shop)

You can apply via the Gov.uk website or call 0808 175 3287. To apply, make sure you have these to hand:

an email address or phone number

your bank details

alternative fuel receipts or other proof that you’ve been using it within the allotted time period