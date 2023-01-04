Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has taken aim at This Morning host Phillip Schofield. The actor - who plays Jenny Bradley in the ITV soap opera - tweeted a joke that was made during the BBC’s Homeland Christmas Special.

The dig centred on the controversy that surrounded the daytime presenter, as well as co-host Holly Willoughby, for their so-called ‘queue-jumping’ antics last year. Both of them faced backlash for jumping ahead of the waiting public to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state after she passed away in September.

During the Homeland festive episode, a character was just about to make her way into a local shop before she was told “there’s a queue Phillip Schofield.”

Sally Ann Matthews referenced the joke in a tweet following the special episode of the BBC show. She posted the quote directly followed by the hashtag #Motherland and a kiss.

Though she was not the only person to react to the joke with a giggle. Viewers explained on social media how “genius” and “well played” the swipe at the 60-year-old was.

