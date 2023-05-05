Remember platty joobs – the affectionate nickname given to the Platinum Jubilee? Or maybe cozzie lives, an abbreviation for the cost of living crisis currently going on in the UK.

Well, a TikToker has gone viral by breaking down possible abbreviations for the coronation – but what will get the royal stamp of approval? And what will become the next platty joobs?

TikToker joeefoster came up with some ideas for abbreviations the general public might take on for the King’s coronation, which takes place on Saturday, May 6. The video is captioned “i’m on my corribobs babe” and has been seen 1.1million times.

The coronation is not quite as long a title as platinum jubilee or cost of living, but the TikToker still came up with a few creative ideas. Here’s a list of the abbreviations he came up with and examples of how to use them.

Coronation 2023 abbreviations

Cory Bob – An example of how to use this would be “I’m on my Cory Bobs”, a spin on the classic phrase “holibob” for holiday.

The Cory Nash – pronounced “Corrie Naysh”.You could use this in place of the coronation, for example, “Will you be watching The Cory Nash?”

