Cold Weather Payment to close in days - check if you can claim £25 energy rebate
Cold weather subsidies are offered to households who may fall under the vulnerable or low income brackets and are paid during times of especially freezing weather.
Around 13,000 households are currently due an energy rebate because they live in one of six areas triggered by the scheme, according to latest figures.
That means they are eligible for a cold weather reimbursement and able to receive £25.
Millions are being reminded to check if they are eligible for the scheme before it closes on 31 March.
What is the cold weather payment scheme?
The scheme is run by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and applies every winter.
The scheme runs each year from November 1 to March 31 every year.
It is paid during times of freezing weather, and this is determined by Met Office readings from 94 weather stations around Britain.
When temperatures dip below zero-degrees for one week or more, a £25 rebate kicks in.
If you’re eligible, you will get £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather.
Who is eligible?
To be eligible, you need to be receiving certain benefits, such as Pension Credit, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, and Universal Credit.
Households can check if a payment is due in their area using the DWP’s cold weather payment postcode checker.
If you’re experiencing freezing weather in your area, you can find out if you’re owed money by entering your postcode in to the DWP’s online finder.
Check your postcode to see if your area qualifies for a £25 payment:
How to claim a £25 Cold Weather Payment
If you qualify for a Cold Weather Payment, you’ll be paid automatically after each seven-day period of freezing weather.
This money should arrive in the bank account you already have registered with the DWP, and payments should be made within a fortnight.
Contact the pension centre or your local Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should have received a Cold Weather Payment but didn’t.
The Universal Credit helpline on 0800 328 9344 can also be used.
What’s been said about the payment?
Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, has advised people to claim the Cold Weather Payment if they are eligible, especially as energy bills are set to rise in the coming months.
He said: “We encourage those eligible to claim their Cold Weather Payment from the Department of Work and Pensions this winter.
“Should cold weather continue to impact a number of households across the country, the £25 could be useful to help offset rising fuel costs during periods of harsh weather.”
“As the energy market crises continues, we welcome initiatives that will help people navigate this difficult period,” Mr Hasty added.
Millions of families are set to face higher energy bills from April.
Ofgem confirmed the energy price cap will rise by £693 to £1,971 on 1 April and the Ukraine crisis threatens an even higher rise from October.
