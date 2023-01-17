Parts of the UK are currently facing the brunt of freezing subzero temperatures as Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice continue to be issued. As a result of the conditions, heating bills are expected to rise, so the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is offering a financial remedy.

Cold Weather Payments act as a way to support poorer and low-income households afford to keep warm when temperatures dip below zero. With some parts of the country plunging as low as -9℃, a number of areas have become eligible for the scheme this week.

It runs from November 1 to March 31 and applies to people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It consists of a £25 payment for every seven-day period in which the temperature is in the minuses.

The financial support is not available in Scotland after the country scrapped it last year. Instead, the country adopts a new Winter Heating Payment that provides automatic £50 annual payments to households.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cold Weather Payment and how to claim it. Including a full list of eligible postcodes in the UK.

Who is eligible for a Cold Weather Payment?

Not every household in the country will find themselves eligible for the extra financial support during chilly conditions. You may be able to claim the payment if you currently receive any of the following benefits:

Pension credit

Income support

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance (ESA)

Universal credit

Support for mortgage interest (SMI)

For those who receive income support or income-based jobseeker’s allowance, you can get cold weather payments if you have a disability or pensioner premium, a child who is disabled, a child tax credit that includes a disability element or a child under five living with them. While universal credit claimants can receive the benefit so long as they’re not employed or self-employed, and one of the following applies: they have a health condition or disability and have limited capability for work, and/or they have a child under five living with them.

How to check if my area is cold enough so I can claim the Cold Weather Payment

The DWP uses a network of 72 weather stations that measure the average temperatures over each seven-day period across the United Kingdom. Every single residential postcode is assigned to the network.

To find out if you are eligible for the support, visit the official DWP website . You will need to enter your postcode into the finder.

Full list of eligible postcodes for the Cold Weather Payment

