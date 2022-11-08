The Cold War was a turbulent time in history, during which the threat of nuclear war was at an all time high. Bunkers were built across the country in preparation of a possible attack. Now, over 70 years after it was built, you can own one of these historic bunkers.

Located in Louth in Lincolnshire, the Nuclear Bunker was constructed in the late 1950s, the site was originally designed to provide protection for three people to survive a nuclear attack, with food and water provided for 14 days. Within this time, they were expected to report on any nuclear bursts and report on the fall out of an attack.

Bunkers such as this one were gradually decommissioned during the 1990s. This was a result of the declining threat of nuclear war following the collapse of the Soviet Union. SDL Property Auctions said that they’ve been informed many other bunkers such as this one were sold to telecom companies.

Jim Demitriou, National Valuer at SDL Property Auctions said: “It’s a great property for people looking for something off-grid or to get away from it all. It’s a privilege to be able to sell a piece of British history and would be perfect for anyone interest in owning a historic location. I’d advise anyone with interest in the site to speak to the local council and their planning permission team to see what they could potentially do with the site.”

