For many in the UK, Coachella is seen as Glastonbury’s loud and obnoxious frenemy from across the pond. Nevermind how influencer-ridden and white girl-stricken the festival may appear - it’s an absolute fairground for musical talent.

Fortunately, many of Coachella’s best acts can be found on tour in the UK. Appearances closer to home mean, you can enjoy the range of talent the festival has to offer without stepping a foot outside the country.

Coachella’s stand-out stars can be found at festivals, arena shows and more intimate venues across the UK. Here’s where you can see the best acts live in the UK.

Coachella artists performing in the UK

Alex G

Alex G is visiting UK venues between May 27 & May 30. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Ashnikko

Ashnikko is visiting UK venues between July 7 & December 9. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK are performing atLondon’s BST Hyde Park festival on July 02, visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets.

Blink 182

Blink 182 are visiting UK venues on their UK tour between September 1 & October 16. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

In a global tour that reunites the band members for the first time in nearly 10 years, blink-182’s Belfast stop is not one to be missed. As their biggest tour ever, the multi-platinum and award winning group are set to perform an array of fan favourites, such as ‘All The Small Things’, ‘What’s My Age Again?’ and ‘I Miss You’. For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/blink-182

Blondie

Blondie are visiting UK venues between June 15 & July 1. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

boygenius

boygenius are visiting UK venues between August 20 & August 27. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is performing at the capital’s London Stadium on June 03. Visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets

Christine and the Queens

Christine and the Queens will be visiting UK venues between August 3 & September 8. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Erik Prydz

Erik Prydz is performing at Chelmsford’s Creamfields South on May 26 - 28. Visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets.

Kaytranada

Kaytranada is visiting UK venues between June 10 & August 18. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Pusha T

Pusha T is visiting UK venues between May 16 & May 20. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd are visiting UK venues between May 4 & May 17. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers are visiting UK venues between June 15 & November 4. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Underworld

Underworld are performing at London’s Junction 2 Festival on July 21. Visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets.

Yves Tumor

Yves Tumor is visiting UK venues between November 24 & November 26. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Wet Leg

Wet Leg is visiting UK venues between May 22 & August 15. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.

Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood is visiting UK venues between June 24 & November 14. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.