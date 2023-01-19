Since Tiger King released on Netflix at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, eyes have been glued to the cat-filled world of Joe Exotic. Though the biggest takeaway from the series was the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s first husband, Don Lewis - but, according to Carole, it is no longer a mystery.

Ms Baskin, who was portrayed as Mr Exotic’s antagonist in the seven-episode first season, repeated the claim Don Lewis is alive and well during an appearance on This Morning. She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that her love was “seemingly alive and well” and “living in Costa Rica.”

Advertisement

Don Lewis has not been seen since the summer of 1997 when he was at his Florida home - Mr. Lewis was declared legally dead five years later. Controversy and various theories have been raised against Carole Baskin over his disappearance including allegations that she had Mr. Lewis murdered. .

On This Morning, the 61-year-old said: “I’ll tell you what, one of the really exciting things that came out of Tiger King 2 is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI reached out to the Sheriff’s Detective. Which means this had to have happened after 2002 because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002, and they said that my husband Don Lewis is alive and well in Costa Rica.

Most Popular

"And yet all of this hate has been made about me having something to do with his appearance when Homeland Security has known where he is since at least back then."

Philip Schofield quizzed Carole Baskin and asked: “His children from his first marriage think you killed him, minced him up and fed him to the tigers.” Before she replied: “I think maybe they should check with Homeland Security who seems to know where he is.”

Advertisement

Despite the revelation, a number of sources have debunked her claims that her husband is alive and well. TMZ has reported that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), who are investigating his disappearance, have received no communication that suggests Don Lewis has been located.

Carole Baskin (left) and Don Lewis (right) - Credit: Netflix

Advertisement