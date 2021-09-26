Camping and Glamping breaks in the great outdoors

Get a breath of fresh air with camping and glamping trips

Camping and glamping in the UK is a fantastic way to take a break and enjoy fresh air and the great outdoors without breaking the bank.

Data shows arrivals at UK campsites doubled throughout August vs pre-pandemic levels with no signs of slowing down.

Huge numbers of Brits have taken their first-ever camping, caravan or glamping holiday in the last year.And, the outdoor accommodation sector has resisted the controversial price hikes seen in other parts of the travel industry.

As we approach World Tourism Day on September 27, the UK-based online campsite and holiday park booking website pitchup.com is one of the companies that has seen an explosion in camping and glamping breaks.

The company has recorded a bumper 2021 as the UK domestic market surges, confirming its place as a market leader for holiday search and bookings.

Take a camping holiday in the great outdoors with pitchup.com (photo: pitchup.com)

Founder Dan Yates said: “We offer thousands of sites across the UK, Ireland and round the world, with hundreds of thousands of individual accommodation units bookable on Pitchup.com. There are still over 3,670 sites live and bookable, in addition to hundreds more that have already ended their season for this year. The imminent relaunch of our website, and the continued expansion of our team mean we’re well placed for continued growth.”

A great outdoors escape

Other outdoor holidays include Watch the New Forest explode in colour on a campervan tour – from £127 per night with Yescapa.

One of the best places in the UK to experience autumn’s changing colours, the New Forest’s ancient woodlands provides the ideal place for leaf peeping. Prices start from £507 for four nights and includes one insured driver, breakdown cover and mileage (200km a day). Contact Yescapa at www.yescapa.co.uk website.

Leaf peeping in the Forest of Dean & Wye Valley – from £125 pp with a Blue Badge Tourist Guide.

One of the last ancient forests in the UK, the Forest of Dean – set between the River Severn and the River Wye – was once a hunting ground of Norman kings. Today, it’s our largest oak woodland (around 20 million trees) and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. To book, call David Waite on 07788 581539 or visit www.britainsbestguides.org/guides/david-waite website.

Getting back to nature

And finally, sleeping amid the leaves – Brecon Beacons from £152 pp with holidaycottages.co.uk.