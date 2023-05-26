The Britain's Got Talent audition stage draws to a close on Saturday, May 27, but thankfully we have a week long of spectacular live shows to look forward to as each semi-finalist takes to an even bigger stage.

The new series has welcomed a number of talented individuals from across the UK, from a powerful dance group with an empowering message, to an incredible Welsh Choir, and a skillful magician.

However, only seven golden buzzer acts managed to secure their place into the live semi-final shows while the fate of the rest of the performers lies in the hands of the judges.

New judge Bruno Tonioli, who replaced David Wallaims on the judging panel, was the first person to press the golden buzzer, putting Ghetto kids, a group of young dancers from Uganda, through to one of the live shows next week.

At the time, Bruno said: “I was literally exploding, you should be so proud of yourselves, I can’t wait to see you back.”

When is the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and final?

This year’s semi-finals will begin on Monday, May 29 and will air each weeknight until Friday, June 2. The series finale will air on Saturday, June 3.