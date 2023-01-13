The Brit Awards are back, praising the best musicians of the past year with some major, and smaller, names receiving several nominations. Topping the list with four nominations are Harry Styles, who’s song As It Was was the most streamed song in the UK in 2022, and Isle of Wight newcomers Wet Leg.

Close behind, with three nominations in three categories each, are Stormzy, Cat Burns and The 1975. And for the first time ever, a Eurovision act is recognised in the awards with Sam Ryder being nominated for best new artist.

Talking to BBC News, Sam Ryder said: "Well, I never knew that. So the shock and awe on my stupid face is completely legitimate. That’s amazing.

"Sometimes you’d watch the Brits and realise how far you still were [from success]. It would be hard to keep the faith, keep your spirit. So I just feel completely overwhelmed to be in a position where I’m included amongst my peers."

This year’s awards will be the second one since gender specific categories were scrapped, merging female and male into one best artist category. But despite the change, this year sees no female artists among the nominees.

The number of female or female fronted bands nominated has decreased from 46% to 42% in the 2023 edition, despite major releases from some of the UK’s biggest names like Florence + The Machine and Charli XCX.

With four nominations, newcomers Wet Leg are up for best album, best group, best new artist and best alternative/rock. Rhian Teasdale told BBC News the amount of nominations were “so unexpected”.

She added: "When we started the band, we literally thought we were going to get to go to a few festivals, so to be going to the Brits and to be nominated is a bit more than we bargained for.”

Harry Styles ties with newcomers Wet Leg for most nominations with four each.

Harry Styles’ 2023 has been anything but a letdown with his single As It Was becoming the most streamed song in the UK last year. His latest album, Harry’s House, was met with critical acclaim and reached number one in multiple countries.

The Brit Awards 2023 will air on February 11, 2023, with comedian Mo Gilligan hosting for the second year running.

Brit Awards 2023 nominations

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers’ Wet Leg is nominated in four categories at the Brit Awards this year.

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

