B&M is shutting three stores this month - the latest in its string of high street closures. The budget retailer has announced its Bishop Auckland branch will close for good on Friday (May 5).

B&M will then pull the shutters down on its Widnes store for the final time on May 17 before relocating it to a new site on May 24. Finally, the chain will say goodbye to its Burnden Retail Park store in Bolton on May 24.

It comes after B&M already shut five of its stores for good this year.

B&M store closures - full list

These are all the B&M stores which have closed this year so far or will be shutting their doors for good in May.

Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - CLOSED on February 25

Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - CLOSED on March 4

Boucher Road, Belfast - CLOSED on March 26

Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - CLOSED on March 26

Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED on March 29

- CLOSED on March 29 Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 5

Widnes, Cheshire - May 17

Burden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24

The good news for B&M fans is the reasons for most of the closures are linked to new store openings. The Stockton store in the Castlegate Shopping Centre has been relocated to a bigger unit, for example.

The store in Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland, was also moved over to a new site over to the Glencairn Retail Park. But the store in Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Bristol closed because there are plans to demolish the shopping centre .

B&M will also open or re-launch six new stores this year:

