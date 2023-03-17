News you can trust since 1858
Wild Isles filming locations: BBC confirm wildlife spots seen in David Attenborough’s new series - episode 2

In episode 2 of Wild Isles, viewers are treated to a collage of breathtaking scenery - do you recognise the filming location?

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT- 1 min read

Wild Isles is a rural homage to the islands of Britain and Ireland and unlike much of Sir David Attenborough’s work with the BBC, filming locations for the show could be within-sight. The show follows the legendary broadcaster as he reveals a host of spectacular animals living in our woodlands.

In the latest episode of Wild Isles, viewers are treated to a collage of breathtaking scenery and some pretty cute creatures for company. From wild boars to golden eagles, the show continues to uncover all kinds of wildlife under-threat from a lack of foresting.

Filmed on over 200 shoots over three years, the Wild Isles crew have toured our domestic isles looking for breathtaking footage. Here’s a list of the filming locations for episode 2.

Wild Isles filming locations 

    Episode 2

    • Golden eagle: Cairngorms
    • Robins & wild boar: Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire / Wales
    • The flowering forest: Chichester
    • Capercaillie: Cairngorms, Scotland
    • Wood ants: Buckinghamshire
    Roe deer
    • Roe deer: Woking
    • Purple emperors: Sussex
    • Slug mating: Dartmoor
    Honey buzzard
    • Red squirrels: Scotland
    • Honey buzzard: New Forest, Hampshire
    • Fallow deer: Sussex, Cheshire
    Red squirrels
    • Autumn forest & fungi: Somerset, Scotland, Suffolk
    • Starling murmuration: Bodmin Moor
