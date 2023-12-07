Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC licence fee is set to rise in the new year.

Culture, Media and Sport secretary, Lucy Frazer has confirmed that the BBC licence fee will rise by £10.50 to £169.50 a year in 2024.

The household payment which is used to fund the broadcaster’s operations had previously been frozen at £159, but was expected to rise in the new year in line with inflation.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increase was set at 9 percent from April 2024, but the Government confirmed that the increase rate had been reduced.

The BBC licence fee is set to increase in line with inflation.

Speaking at the House of Commons, Frazer confirmed that the increase would instead be at 6.7 percent, reflecting September’s consumer price index (CPI) of inflation.

Frazer also confirmed that the Government would launch a review of the BBC’s funding model

She said: “The review will look at how we can ensure the funding model is fair to the public, sustainable for the long term and supports the BBC’s vital role in growing our creative industries.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

BBC said: "We note that the Government has restored a link to inflation on the licence fee after two years of no increases during a time of high inflation.

"The BBC is focussed on providing great value, as well as programmes and services that audiences love. However, this outcome will still require further changes on top of the major savings that we are already delivering.