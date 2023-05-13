BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, what time it starts and how to watch
The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards are upon us - here’s who has been nominated, who will be hosting and how you can watch the ceremony at home
The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises are upon us - the nominations are in, votes cast and hosts selected. Now, it’s time to hand out the gongs.
Celebrities are preparing to hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which takes place in London on Sunday night (May 14. Broadcast live on BBC One, the proceedings will be hosted by funnymen Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.
Joining the two comedians on stage will be Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue, Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Golda Rosheuvel, Lenny Henry, Motsi Mabuse, Oti Mabuse, Rebecca Ferguson and Roisin Conaty.
Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg, completes Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they come off stage as part of the BBC’s coverage of the event.
Winners in 27 categories will be handed their awards in a glittering show recognising the best in TV from the last 12 months. Here’s who’s hoping to be recognised for their efforts on the small screen this year.
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- Friday Night Live: Boffola Pictures/Channel 4
- The Graham Norton Show: So Television/BBC One
- Taskmaster: Avalon/Channel 4
- Would I Lie To You?: Zeppotron/BBC One
Current affairs
- Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure): Quicksilver Media/ITV1
- Children of the Taliban: Moondogs Films/Channel 4
- The Crossing (Exposure): DM Productions/ITV1
- Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama): Top Hat Productions, Hayloft Productions/BBC One
Daytime
- The Chase: Potato/ITV1
- The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit: Ricochet/BBC One
- Scam Interceptors: BBC Studios/BBC One
Drama series
- Bad Sisters: ABC Signature/Apple TV+
- The Responder: Dancing Ledge /BBC One
- Sherwood: House Productions/BBC One
- Somewhere Boy: Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4
Entertainment performance
- Big Zuu: Big Zuu's Big Eats
- Claudia Winkleman: The Traitors
- Lee Mack: The 1% Club
- Mo Gilligna: The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
- Rosie Jones: Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard
- Sue Perkins: Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV1
- Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30the Birthday Bash: BBC Studios/BBC Two
- The Masked Singer: Bandicoot Scotland/ITV1
- Strictly Come Dancing: BBC Studios/BBC One
Factual series
- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime: Blast! Films/Channel 4
- Libby, Are You Home Yet?: Candour Productions/Sky Crime
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi: Raw TV/Netflix
- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing Production: Label1/ITV1
Features
- Big Zuu's Big Eats: Boom Cymru/Dave
- Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas: Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live: MultiStory Media/ITV1
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan: Rumpus Media/BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Daisy May Cooper: Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Diane Morgan: Cunk On Earth
- Lucy Beaumont: Meet The Richardsons
- Natasia Demetriou: Ellie & Natasia
- Siobhan McSweeney: Derry Girls
- Taj Atwal: Hullraisers
International
- The Bear: FX Productions/Disney+
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Ryan Murphy Productions/Netflix
- Wednesday: MGM Television/Netflix
- Oussekine: Itinéraire Productions/Disney+
- Pachinko: Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+
- The White Lotus: HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic
Leading actor
- Ben Whishaw: This Is Going To Hurt
- Chaske Spencer: The English
- Cillian Murphy: Peaky Blinders
- Gary Oldman: Slow Horses
- Martin Freeman: The Responder
- Taron Egerton: Black Bird
Leading actress
- Billie Piper: I Hate Suzie Too
- Imelda Staunton: The Crown
- Kate Winslet: I Am Ruth
- Maxine Peake: Anne
- Sarah Lancashire: Julia
- Vicky McClure: Without Sin
Live Event
- Concert for Ukraine: Livewire Pictures/ITV1
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at The Palace: BBC Studios/BBC One
- The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: BBC Studios/BBC One
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Daniel Radcliffe: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Jon Pointing: Big Boys
- Joseph Gilgun: Brassic
- Lenny Rush: Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Matt Berry: What We Do In The Shadows
- Stephen Merchant: The Outlaws
Mini-series
- Mood: Bonafide Films/BBC Three
- A Spy Among Friends: ITV Studios, Sony Pictures Television/ITVX
- The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: Story Films/ITV1
- This is Going to Hurt: SISTER, Terrible Productions/BBC One
News coverage
- BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine: BBC News/BBC One
- Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv: ITN/Channel 4
- Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview: ITV Studios/ITV1
Reality & Constructed Factual
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: South Shore/BBC One
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: World of Wonder/BBC Three
- The Traitors: Studio Lambert/BBC One
- We are Black and British: Cardiff Productions, The Open University/BBC Two
Scripted comedy
- Am I Being Unreasonable?: Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One
- Big Boys: Roughcut TV/Channel 4
- Derry Girls: Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4
- Ghosts: Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One
Short form comedy
- Always, Asifa: Raisilience, Together TV/Together TV
- Biscuitland: Fremantle, North Bridge Media/All 4
- How to be a Person: The Corner Shop/E4
- Kingpin Cribs: Zandland Films/YouTube – Channel 4 Documentaries
Single documentary
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes: Top Hat/Sky Documentaries
- Escape From Kabul Airport: AMOS Pictures, HBO, ARTE/BBC Two
- Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story: The Garden Productions/BBC Two
- The Real Mo Farah: Atomized Studios, Red Bull Studios/BBC One
Single drama
- I Am Ruth: Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4
- The House: Nexus Studios/Netflix
- Life and Death in the Warehouse: BBC Studios/BBC Three
Soap & continuing drama
- Casualty: BBC Studios/BBC One
- EastEnders: BBC Studios/BBC One
- Emmerdale: ITV Studios/ITV1
Specialist factual
- Aids: The Unheard Tapes: Wall to Wall Media, The Open University/BBC Two
- The Green Planet: BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS, Bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV-9, France Télévisions, The Open University /BBC One
- How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa: Rumpus Media/Channel 4
- Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone: BBC Film/BBC iPlayer
Sport
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: BBC Sport, Sunset+Vine/BBC One
- UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: Whisper, BBC Sport/BBC One
- Wimbledon 2022: BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services/BBC One
Supporting actor
- Adeel Akhtar: Sherwood
- Jack Lowden: Slow Horses
- Josh Finan: The Responder
- Salim Daw: The Crown
- Samuel Bottomley: Somewhere Boy
- Will Sharpe: The White Lotus
Supporting actress
- Adelayo Adedayo: The Responder
- Anne-Marie Duff: Bad Sisters
- Fiona Shaw: Andor
- Jasmine Jobson: Top Boy
- Lesley Manville: Sherwood
- Saffron Hocking: Top Boy
P&O Cruises memorable moment
- Derry Girls: The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace
- Heartstopper: Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at The Palace: Paddington Meets The Queen
- Stranger Things: Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill
- The Real Mo Farah: Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK
- The Traitors: The Final Roundtable
BAFTA TV Awards - how to watch
The star-studded event at the Royal Festival Hall in London will take place on Sunday, May 14. The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One from 7pm. You can also watch on demand via the BBC iPlayer.