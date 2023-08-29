Asda’s back to school offer means parents can get money back in their pockets when buying school uniform. The supermarket chain has increased the number of points customers can get when spending money on back-to-school items before the new term.

When buying back to school uniforms in store, customers will be offered 10% of the cost back alongside a £2 Cashpot bonus when they spend £10 on other back-to-school essentials, including stationary, lunch boxes, and drink bottles. Shoppers who don’t already have the Asda rewards app can also earn an extra £5 in their cashpot by just downloading the app and scanning it and the checkout for the first time.

The 10% offer is running until September 10, the £2 Cashpot boost until September 3 and new Asda Rewards customers can get the £5 bonus up until midnight on September 30. Asda is also offering 10% off all school wear bought on the George website until September 11.

Scott MacRae, senior buying manager for Schoolwear at George, said: “With only a week until schools return, we know that our customers will be focused on making sure their children are kitted out for the new school year. We appreciate that this can be stressful, especially for large families, so we want to help budgets stretch further with our back-to-school offers across our website and Asda Rewards."