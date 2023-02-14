Around £40,000 worth of Crème Eggs stolen by ‘man purporting to be Easter bunny’

Crème Eggs are a popular treat for many of us at this time of year, but one area of the UK could have seen their supply severely hit. This is after 200,000 of the eggs were stolen from a unit in Telford.

With a value of around £40,000, the eggs were stolen at the weekend (February 11). Fortunately for Crème Egg lovers in the wider Shropshire area, this Easter bunny wannabe was stopped by West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford. The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000.

“Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen. Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.”

The police posted about the arrest on Twitter , and needless to say the platform took their chance with the Easter and egg related puns. One user wrote: “Valentine’s day in custardy and flat as a pancake when he gets his just desserts next week. Eggcellent police work cracking result!”

