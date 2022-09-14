Official state funeral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II have been confirmed, with King Charles III marking the occasion as a bank holiday.

Her Majesty, who died peacefully at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September, will be laid to rest on Monday.

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, joining the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

In commemoration, many companies and places will shut their doors to allow workers time to mourn and show respects to the late-Queen.

But which specific companies and places are scheduled to close on Monday, 19 September 2022? Here is everything you need to know.

All the places closing for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

The following are all the different places and companies officially closing to commemorate Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September:

Schools and nurseries

As the day of the state funeral was formally announced as a bank holiday, all schools and nurseries will be closed on Monday.

UK supermarkets

Most of the major supermarket chains across the country have revealed that they will be closed for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Tesco superstores will be closed, however the Express stores will remain open but only from 5 pm and 10 pm.

The likes of M&S, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Lidl, Aldi, Morrisons and Waitrose will also remain closed all of Monday out of respect for Her Majesty.

Whilst Asda and Co-op supermarkets will be closed all day until 5 pm, when they will reopen.

Other UK shops and DIY stores

A majority of the country’s other stores, such as all 191 Primark outlets, will be closed to mark the funeral.

DIY stores, such as Homebase and B&Q, will shut their doors, whilst the likes of WHSmith, Poundland, Dunelm, Currys and John Lewis will also close on Monday.

Blue Diamond Garden Centres, Harrods and Ikea have also announced they will not be open for customers.

Cinemas and bowling alleys

One of the biggest cinema chains in the UK, Odeon, has confirmed that they close on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Whilst Hollywood Bowl cinemas will only remain closed until 1:30 pm on Monday.

Center Parcs

Despite complaints, Center Parcs had confirmed that all five UK parks will close for 24 hours from 10 am on the day of the state funeral.

However, they have since backtracked and now only two will remain closed for the funeral.

Post Offices

Royal Mail has confirmed that it will suspend its post services on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Food places and restaurants

McDonald's has confirmed its restaurants will be shut until 5pm on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral

Billion pound food corporation McDonalds announced that all of its branches will close on Monday out of respect for the Her Majesty’s state funeral.

However, they will reopen at 5 pm.