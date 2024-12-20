‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ is the least liked Christmas song of all

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ is the Christmas song we’d happily never hear again, according to a poll.

Research, into 2,000 Yuletide-celebrating adults, revealed ‘Mistletoe’ by Justin Bieber and Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas’ are other tracks people have grown tired of.

While ‘Stay Another Day’ by East 17, and ‘Santa Tell Me’ by Ariana Grande were also loathed.

However, ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!, Chris Rea’s ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ and ‘Fairytale of New York’ by The Pogues were the most popular songs.

However, the latter proved divisive by also featuring in the top 10 of most disliked.

According to the research commission by Twix, 23 per cent listen to festive music every day during the Christmas period, 24 per cent listen every few weeks or less, with some not listening to any songs at all.

But by mid-December, 20 per cent are sick of hearing Christmas music, with 17 per cent believing you should stop hearing festive tunes altogether by the 26th.

And 30 per cent said they’ve not heard a good festive song release in years.

To mix up festive music this year, the confectionery brand has launched a Twixmas track featuring grime MC D Double E and Nella Rose for those frazzled by the festivities.

D Double E said: “We all have Christmas songs we love, but we’ve been listening to them for decades and they can feel a bit stale.

“And it looks as though people agree with that - so we’ve looked to flip the script on festive tracks to show you lot how to do Twixmas this year, to give people something to enjoy once the big day is done and dusted.”

'Last Christmas' by Wham!, Chris Rea's 'Driving Home for Christmas' and 'Fairytale of New York' by The Pogues were the most popular songs

Presenter Nella Rose, who features on ‘Twixmas Time’ added: “This is the soundtrack to your post-Christmas party.

“We wanted to show you that you can turn up and have fun, without having to go anywhere or do anything - capturing the time between Christmas and New Year that people seem to enjoy.”

The research also revealed 20 per cent confess they don't know what day it is during this time, with 56 per cent losing all sense of time between Christmas and New Year.

And 30 per cent would go as far as to say they like this period as much as the big day itself.

With routines in disarray, 52 per cent take full advantage of the downtime to relax, 23 per cent binge-watch their favourite TV shows.

Additionally, 33 per cent live off Christmas Day leftovers and 21 per cent seek out bargains in the sales (21 per cent).

The study also found the favourite parts of the festive period include spending more time with friends and family (45 per cent), giving gifts (33 per cent), and the festive spirit (30 per cent).

And 38 per cent enjoy music more between the 1st and 31st December compared to any other time of the year.

The study also found 61 per cent enjoy food more over the festive season than any other time of year.

And of those who took part in the study carried out through OnePoll.com, 54 per cent think the time between Christmas and New Year is a celebration in itself.

Laura Boothroyd, from Mars Wrigley, added: “The unique Twixmas period reminds us that sometimes, the best gift is to simply unwind.

“From uninterrupted naps, to finally spending time on your hobbies, to having a laugh with the family.

“We hope that ‘Twixmas Time’, will encourage everyone to embrace the simple joys at this time of year.”

Top 10 Christmas songs people would happily never hear again:

All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey Mistletoe – Justin Bieber Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid Stay Another Day – East 17 One More Sleep – Leona Lewis Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Buble Fairytale of New York - The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday - Wizzard Holy Night - Celine Dion