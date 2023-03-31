As Easter is just around the corner and people are thinking about stocking up their fridges for the celebrations, Aldi has shared an update on how to order via the Click & Collect service.

The long weekend starts on April 7, so there’s not long left to sort out your food shop, get the Easter eggs ready, and prepare for your Easter Sunday road dinner. To make it easy for Aldi shoppers to stock up for Easter weekend and avoid busy stores, customers can order from a full range of groceries online and then collect them in pre-booked one-hour collection slots from their local store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aldi food items available online include Easter specialities such as the Specially Selected West Country Leg of Lamb, Smoked Salmon, Specially Selected Cauliflower Cheese, Specially Selected Potato

Good Friday: 8am to 8pm Saturday: 8am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 8am to 8pm Aldi says opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check on its website before their trip

Most Popular

Dauphinoise and Specially Selected Goose Fat Potatoes.

Aldi Click & Collect - how to order

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aldi Click & Collect slots can be booked six days in advance and orders can be edited up until 11.50pm the day before collection. On arrival at dedicated Aldi Click & Collect points in the store car park, customers can have their shopping brought to their cars or choose to have their shopping put into their boot by an Aldi colleague so they can collect their shopping without leaving their car.

Stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday to ensure all customers can pick up their last-minute Easter roast essentials. As with previous years, stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but will be open until 8pm on Easter Monday.

Click and Collect will be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday. To book a Click & Collect slot, visit the Aldi website .

Advertisement