Alan Carr is set to replace David Walliams on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel. The comedian has reportedly been seen as the perfect fit to work alongside close friend Amanada Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon on the ITV show.

The much-loved 46-year-old is renowned for his talk show Alan Carr: Chatty Man on Channel 4. He recently revealed the end of his 13-year relationship with now ex-husband Paul Drayton in August.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Alan is hilarious but also kind. He tells a mean joke but he is also soft in the middle. The bosses are already excited about how wonderful he will be with the contestants.

“He will complement the panel so well too, he is really close friends with Amanda and he has known Simon and Alesha for years too. Everyone involved in the show is so excited and they can’t wait to get started.”

ITV bosses were forced to make the change after David Walliams quit the show as controversial recordings were leaked to the public. He could be heard making derogatory remarks about two contestants during auditions in January 2020.

The former Little Britain and Come Fly With Me star has faced enormous criticism and backlash following the leaks. He has since made an official apology for the outbursts, though he insisted that they were private conversations.

David Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Alan Carr is set to takeover the ITV hot seat from David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent 2023

