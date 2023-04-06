Adele is reportedly set to be the last ever guest on James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment, according to the Daily Mail . It will be Adele’s second appearance on the segment, after previously taking part in 2016.

Carpool Karaoke sees Corden pick up a music icon, and drive around the streets of Los Angeles whilst singing their best hits. It has previously featured the likes of Justin Bieber, One Direction and more.

Corden, who made his name as ‘Smithy’ on the show Gavin and Stacey announced his intention to leave the Late Late Show last year. He has been host of the popular guest show since 2015.

In 2022 Corden also revealed why he made the decision to step down as host of the Late Late Show, which has catapulted him into the limelight, interviewing celebrities such as Justin Bieber, the late Kobe Bryant and more.

Speaking to The Times : "We had to cancel last year’s (2021) summer holiday. When I told Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates, six if we’re lucky. I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit."

